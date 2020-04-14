Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Bastian Solutions Becomes Global Distributor of AutoStore

April 14, 2020
No Comments

INDIANAPOLIS – As a long-time distributor of AutoStore in North and South Americas, India, Australia and New Zealand, Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, has recently signed an agreement to become a global AutoStore integrator.

“During this unpreceded time, we are proud to support our global customer base as we each do our part to keep the supply chain steady. Becoming a global distributor of the AutoStore technology gives us yet another tool to assist clients wherever their operation might be, providing increased capacity, flexibility and accuracy. These are all critical benefits as our clients carefully navigate this global pandemic,” stated Aaron Jones, President at Bastian Solutions.

AutoStore is a leading grid-based robotic warehousing system. Utilizing bins, bots and ports, a retailer could shrink storage space exponentially while keeping detailed track of all items in inventory. The system is designed to keep fast-moving SKUs in easy reach for the bots, cutting picking time per item by more than half.
As a leading systems integrator, Bastian Solutions will expand its AutoStore territory across the globe, leveraging a vast Toyota network to reach clients across a broad spectrum of locations and industry segments.

“We are excited about the new reach of Bastian Solutions and its inclusion to our portfolio of global partners. Bastian Solutions has been a consistent and successful partner since first working with AutoStore in 2013 and brings its unique insight to the client,” shared Karl Johan Lier, CEO and President of AutoStore.

To learn more about AutoStore, visit bastiansolutions.com/Autostore.

About Bastian Solutions
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.

https://www.bastiansolutions.com/bastian-solutions-becomes-global-distributor-of-autostore/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Omnichannel Supply Chain Management
KEYWORDS Bastian Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

F934d3fe-8487-4518-99ee-34af3e201dd3

Covid-19 update from the American Logistics Aid Network

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Covid-19 has facilitated the need to re-imagine every aspect of our supply chain. Kathy Fulton and Mark Richards from the American Logistics Aid Network comment on the current situation and offer best practices and resources for moving forward. Video produced by MHI for ALAN.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing