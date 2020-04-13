Pilot Freight Services creates “clean room” solution for handling emergency supplies—Covid-19 roundup for April 13

Transportation and logistics service provider Pilot Freight Services is delivering critical medical supplies and equipment—ranging from surgical masks to life-saving ventilators—to destinations across the country by using a safety-first “clean room” solution created specifically for the coronavirus crisis.
Pilot created the “clean rooms” within its logistics facility in Piscataway, New Jersey, saying the system allows medical engineers and technicians to inspect, clean, test, and validate patient monitoring equipment. Pilot adapted existing delivery protocols to meet rigorous safety standards to protect Pilot employees, client employees, and hospital staff.
As a result, medical equipment can be cleaned, tested, and repacked for delivery to hospitals in New York City that are in need, all within 24 hours of arrival. The company os also continuing to work with global partners in Asia to move critical healthcare supplies such as hand sanitizer and medical masks to the U.S.
“In this rapidly changing environment, Pilot is committed to rising to the challenge of providing critical logistics and supply chain support,” Pilot President and chief commercial officer John Hill said in a release. “I am very proud of our drivers and field team for their hard work and ability to create solutions quickly in these crucial moments.”
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
Keeping American grocery stores stocked is a team effort. Thank you for continuing to do your part so we can do ours. https://t.co/6t8dBKyNFC #SeaboardMarine #WeBringYouCloserToYourCustomers #maritime #shipping #containership #cargoship #cargoships #cargoshipping #oceanshipping pic.twitter.com/Jd9OfYCq82— Seaboard Marine (@Seaboard_Marine) April 10, 2020
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing