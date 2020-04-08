Endress+Hauser Launches Netilion IIoT Ecosystem

Netilion combines digital services and system components used to significantly simplify maintenance and improve life cycle and asset management.

April 8, 2020 – Endress+Hauser launches its IIoT solution platform, Netilion, an ecosystem combining digital services and system components to improve the lifecycle and asset management, maintenance, and support of instruments and analyzers.

Netilion enables users to keep track of their installed base, documentation and data management, and instruments’ performance and health status. Netilion’s digital services available today are Scanner, Analytics, Health, Library and Value.

Netilion Scanner is a free smartphone app that guides the user in capturing field instrument asset data, while utilizing QR code or RFID tag. It can store images and instrument location and accessibility. Critical and quality-relevant information can also be saved , associated with the instrument tag.

Netilion system components such as field gates and edge devices can be used to upload installed base information and create lists of the instruments, without having to interact with the control system. The installed base information in the digital service Netilion Analytics can be used to create a digital twin of the system and analyzed with the help of dashboards to initiate proactive maintenance measures for critical instruments or swap out discontinued instruments.

Netilion Health visualizes the diagnostic data provided by an instrument and receives instructions to address the issue. This improves the ability to respond in cases where maintenance or service is required. The digital service Netilion Health can track the condition of the instrument so that other maintenance optimization measures can be initiated.

Netilion Library helps users organize working files and documents. It is a file sharing and data management service for the complete life cycle of an instrument. Files can be continuously added to the digital twin in a traceable manner so that they are available at any time and from anywhere. This industrial file management service safely stores documents and makes them available to any device capable of hosting a web browser. This saves significant time when carrying out maintenance or engineering activities since the often-tedious search for information is eliminated.

Netilion Value is a digital service that collects process data from the field and makes them accessible anytime and anywhere. It displays the values in various features such as the dashboard, history, tracking map, and more. This makes Netilion Value a very straightforward monitoring service.

These digital services can be used separately or in concert to improve the management, maintenance, and support of instrumentation systems—regardless of instrument or analyzer type or vendor.

For more information please visit https://eh.digital/netilion_us.

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries. Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact.

