BluJay links its TMS platform to Loadsmart digital freight matching

Logistics and transportation software provider BluJay Solutions has launched a partnership with the digital freight matching (DFM) startup Loadsmart that will provide shippers with greater transportation efficiency and visibility, the partners said.

The integration will allow users of BluJay’s cloud-based transportation management system (TMS) software to access Loadsmart's offering of instantly bookable truckload rates and guaranteed capacity.

According to Holland, Michigan-based BluJay, customers will benefit from improved efficiency and reduced transportation costs. The integration allows for Loadsmart's real-time, bookable rates to appear within BluJay's Transportation Management application in the Carrier Shop, Routing Guide, or both. As a result, shippers can automatically tender the load and receive status updates from pickup through delivery, with near-real-time tracking, BluJay said.

"Our partnership and integration with Loadsmart couldn't come at a better time for BluJay and our customers. The current pandemic has had a tremendous impact on freight rates and capacity,” David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay, said in a release. “The Loadsmart solution, combined with the advanced capabilities of the BluJay TMS, will help our shippers rapidly secure capacity at a competitive rate. Even once the environment settles, Loadsmart will provide our customers with the tools needed to improve visibility, control costs and improve operational efficiency.”

The deal is the latest move by Loadsmart to increase its footprint in the sector, after landing $19 million of venture capital investment in 2019, announcing plans to launch a drayage initiative to improve the flow of freight through American ports, and building a linkage with Starsky Robotics, a now-folded vendor of self-driving trucks.

BluJay has also been growing fast, acquiring the Australian logistics software firm Expedient Software in March, integrating its TMS software with supply chain technology vendor Project44, and launching a monthly transportation market intelligence report for shippers, carriers, and industry professionals.