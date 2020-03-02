newsworthy

BluJay Solutions acquires Expedient Software

March 2, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Logistics and transportation software provider BluJay Solutions has acquired Australian logistics software firm Expedient Software, the company said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Melbourne, Expedient provides customs and forwarding software for the logistics market in Australia and New Zealand. The deal expands BluJay's customs and forwarding technology offering as well as its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Expedient serves couriers, multinational logistics companies, and mid-market freight forwarders in the region. The company will integrate with the global BluJay team, which has Asia-Pacific offices in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and India, BluJay's leaders said.

"This region, Australia and New Zealand in particular, represents a significant market for global trade," Doug Surrett, chief strategy officer at BluJay Solutions, said in a statement announcing the deal. "Joining forces with Expedient not only expands our customs connectivity in these countries but also demonstrates our commitment to serving multi-national companies and domestic forwarders in this region."

Business Management Strategy Export/Import Management/GTM Global Logistics Transportation & Load Planning Software & Systems Supply Chain Management
KEYWORDS BluJay Solutions
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

6123031236001_poster_20200303

Easy pieces

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 2
TTI efficiently distributes billions of small parts each year from its new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing