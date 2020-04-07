The Smart Cube launches COVID-19 Resource Centre to support global procurement community

London, 31 March 2020 — The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has launched a COVID-19 Resource Centre, giving relevant and timely market intelligence to the procurement community, as procurement teams around the world try to understand and mitigate risks arising from the global pandemic.

The Resource Centre features:

- Deep dive sector overviews assessing overall impact of COVID-19

- Insight reports on those categories that are seeing the greatest impact as a result of COVID-19, which will be updated on a weekly basis

- Thought leadership video and blog series to support CPOs and their teams as they grapple with the many new issues they are facing. The first video features The Smart Cube's co-founder and MD Omer Abdullah and looks at the relationship between buyers and suppliers, including key questions to ask to drive value at this time.

The Smart Cube has also launched a 'Rapid Response' custom intelligence service to help businesses quickly access bespoke research to support risk mitigation, category assurance and supply chain continuity - to help businesses navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak.

Procurement practitioners can request custom insights for category, supplier and risk intelligence support (via info@thesmartcube.com), at a range of levels including:

- Comprehensive Category Analysis - Supply-demand analysis, risk assessment, implications, and recommendations for the way forward

- Accelerated Category Review - Supply-demand scenario including forecasts, macro impacts, and quick win recommendations

- Risk Monitoring - Near real-time risk monitoring and alerts by supplier, category and country

- Supplier Risk Assessment - Covering financial stability assessment, operational stability assessment and current industry trends

Gautam Singh, Chief Executive, The Smart Cube commented: "With COVID-19 impacting supply markets across industries, this dedicated Resource Centre gives procurement teams access to relevant and timely market intelligence, to support complex decision-making during a very challenging time."

Gaurav Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, The Smart Cube added: "Our new 'Rapid Response' procurement intelligence offerings are designed to enable practitioners to navigate the COVID-19 outbreak through risk assessments, alternative sourcing options, peer best practices, and cost and price assessments."

