The Smart Cube opens up Amplifi PRO, provides free market intelligence for procurement community

LONDON, May 27, 2020 -- The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has opened up Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform, to the worldwide procurement community on a freemium basis.

Amplifi PRO was first launched in May 2019 as a service for The Smart Cube's clients, however in light of the challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating commodity prices, the intelligence platform is now being opened up to the world.

From today, companies of all sizes can easily and instantly access essential procurement intelligence, related category resources and useful decision-making tools, to help them prepare for the medium and longer-terms as the world emerges from lockdown and recent supply chain disruptions start to subside.

Flexibility via new freemium model

Amplifi PRO supports practitioners across the procurement function, including sourcing managers, category managers, category buyers, supplier risk managers, and Centre of Excellence teams.

Amplifi PRO's new freemium model gives users the flexibility to leverage procurement intelligence according to their specific needs through three levels: Essential, Professional and Unlimited.

New content and features deliver greater value

Amplifi PRO is a content-rich and functionally-advanced digital platform, now strengthened with new and enhanced intelligence sources, features and user experience, including:

Dedicated COVID-19 resource centre with reports covering 70+ high impact categories

Topical content on major issues, such as fluctuating commodity prices

Coverage of 400+ sub-category insight reports across 26+ category groups

75+ in-depth reports on the latest sustainability and innovation trends

25+ mega trends reports for key industry sectors

Trend tracking and price data for 1,200+ commodities

12,500 cost structures and 8,500 cost drivers, to help identify potential category savings

Access to a selection of documents from CASME, the leading provider of membership events, providing essential insights from procurement peers

Personalisation features allowing users to customise their homepage to feature favourite reports, commodity price trends, cost drivers and structures

Easy access to procurement thought leadership including blogs, whitepapers and case studies, as well as the latest editorial from industry analyst Spend Matters

The Smart Cube has also leveraged its extensive knowledge of common custom market intelligence and procurement analytics requests (including forecasting, spend analytics, should cost modelling, and algorithm-driven news monitoring), to create a catalogue of core offerings. This catalogue is now hosted on Amplifi PRO, supported by a user-friendly workflow to enable users to quickly and simply place custom requests directly via the platform.

For The Smart Cube's customers, Amplifi PRO acts as a single gateway to access their custom procurement solutions - including Category Excellence, Commodity Volatility Management and Supplier Risk Intelligence.

Magnus Bergfors, VP European Research and Lead Analyst, Spend Matters, said: "Having category and market intelligence readily available is a must for any organisation that is serious about strategic sourcing or category management. The Smart Cube, with its Amplifi PRO platform, can support these initiatives with both standard as well as customised reports on category news, trend reports, commodity price data and more."

Gautam Singh, CEO, The Smart Cube, commented: "Amplifi PRO was designed to accelerate decision making for our procurement clients. Now we are offering this fantastic resource to the global procurement community, with enhanced category intelligence, practical tools and an intuitive user experience. In this time of major supply chain disruptions, more buyers and suppliers having access to essential procurement intelligence and being better informed benefits everyone."

Information for Editors

The Smart Cube responded to the surge in demand for COVID-19 related intelligence requests with a dedicated Resource Centre, hosting free sector, category and thematic reports, updated regularly. This intelligence is now freely available in Amplifi PRO.

About The Smart Cube

The Smart Cube is a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, primarily serving the CPG, Industrials, Life Sciences, Retail and Financial Services sectors.

Addressing the needs of businesses in the intelligence age, our customised solutions provide a truly connected approach, delivered by talented minds and strengthened by Amplifi, our organisational intelligence platform, rich with knowledge, cutting edge tools and advanced analytics.

We work with a third of companies in the FTSE and Fortune 100, helping them make smarter decisions, accelerate value and gain a competitive edge.

We are headquartered in the UK with additional offices in the USA, Switzerland, Romania and India.

