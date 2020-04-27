The Smart Cube and CASME form strategic alliance to benefit the global procurement community

London, 27 April 2020: The Smart Cube, a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, and CASME, the global membership network for corporate procurement, today announce a new alliance that will deliver greater value to procurement professionals.

The two organisations have a strong heritage in supporting category managers with custom procurement solutions. The new alliance brings together several mutually complementary components, focused around market intelligence and peer networking opportunities.

Drawing on a 17+ year track record of working with some of the world's biggest companies, The Smart Cube combines strategic research, advanced analytics and best of breed technology, to provide actionable insights which give procurement functions an edge. Its custom solutions address key procurement challenges - including supplier risk, category management, commodity volatility, supplier engagement, and applying analytics at scale.

Established in 2003, CASME provides market insights, benchmarking, best practice procurement solutions and in-depth learning and peer-to peer networking opportunities for procurement. Members openly share their insights and grow from collective knowledge at more than 200 Round Tables and virtual events every year, and independent research leads to 80 reports and benchmarking studies being published annually.

The alliance will create additional value for customers of both organisations, including:

CASME members, who will have direct access to The Smart Cube's Category Insight reports at relevant CASME events and through the Resource Centre - providing essential market intelligence to educate attendees and drive more informed discussions

The Smart Cube's customers, who will have direct access to CASME event reports, and the opportunity to attend selected CASME Round Tables, virtual events and peer-to-peer networking opportunities, usually only available to CASME members.

Gautam Singh, CEO, The Smart Cube, commented: "I am delighted to enter into this alliance with CASME, to share our strengths which will mutually benefit our customers. The Smart Cube's heritage in providing market intelligence and analysis will add depth to CASME's highly respected networking events. In turn, we will leverage valuable procurement practitioner insights from CASME's events in our work for customers to inform their procurement strategies."

Graham Crawshaw, Global Services Director, CASME, added: "The Smart Cube and CASME share similar ethics as our insights are not influenced by suppliers or sponsors, making this alliance an ideal fit. CASME members worldwide will greatly benefit from being able to use The Smart Cube's regional market intelligence at our events, which will also help to validate their category strategies."