Avetta webinar details new Small Business Assistance Programs during the COVID-19 outbreak

Orem, Utah, April 7, 2020—Avetta®, a global leader in supply chain risk management solutions, hosted a webinar on April 3 to help small businesses understand how they can qualify for the New Small Business Assistance Programs (CARES), the recent legislation approved by Congress and the White House related to the coronavirus outbreak. The webinar features two of the nation’s top employment law attorneys.

Interested individuals can listen to the webinar at https://www.avetta.com/suppliers/supplier-resource-library.

Small businesses across the country are being significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those companies could benefit from assistance programs already in place, as well as new programs such as the recently passed CARES Act.

The webinar includes advice from Travis Vance and Benjamin M. Ebbink, members of the Fisher Phillips law firm’s COVID-19 Taskforce. Both attorneys share details on the numerous options available to employers.

“Of utmost importance is that workers and their families are safe,” said Richard Parke, SVP of Supplier Services, at Avetta. “We also encourage businesses to review all options available to help them during this difficult economic period. While many states and regions are under stay-at-home orders and business operations are interrupted, it is so important that small business leaders know how they can get help to maintain liquidity and remain viable until conditions return to normal. The resources provided on the webinar will get you started on choosing the emergency program that will be right for your business.”

Numerous loan programs are available for companies to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, including a Paycheck Protection Program for up to $10 million, an SBA Disaster Loan for $2 million, Emergency Economic Injury Grants of $10,000, an SBA Express Bridge Loan of $25,000 and Debt Relief for Existing and New SBA Borrowers for principal, interest and fee payments for current SBA loans. More details about these loans can be found at SBA.gov.

State and local small business assistance may also be available. For more information, visit the SBA’s Local Assistance Directory.

“There are many resources available for businesses to both keep their employees safe and help their business survive this incredibly difficult time,” said Benjamin M. Ebbink, partner, Fisher Phillips. “Each program serves a different purpose, including different pros and cons, so you need to learn all the details to make the best decision for both the short-term and long-term. This webinar will help get you on the right path.”

Avetta has created a COVID-19 resource center for businesses to learn more about how to help their employees respond to COVID-19 in their workplaces. Resources, including this webinar, can be accessed at https://www.avetta.com/covid. Avetta has also created a specific resource center for small businesses that can be found at https://www.avetta.com/suppliers/supplier-resource-library.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries, including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

PR Contact:

SnappConner PR

Mark Fredrickson, +1 801-806-0161

mark@snappconner.com

Avetta

Scott Nelson, +1 801-850-3363

snelson@avetta.com