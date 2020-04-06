BlackBerry teams with ZTR to extend trailer-tracking system to railway sector

Remote railcar monitoring solution will provide greater fleet insights, partners say.

April 6, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Location-monitoring system vendor BlackBerry Ltd. will offer an asset-tracking solution to railcar owners, operators, and suppliers through a new partnership with locomotive modernization solution vendor ZTR, the firms said today.

By combining their platforms, the firms say they will address an immediate industry need for a remote railcar monitoring solution that could withstand the rugged conditions of the railway, provide greater fleet insights, and operate with extended battery life.

Minneapolis-based ZTR offers railway industry expertise, technical support, and internet of things (IoT) experience, while Ottawa, Ontario-based BlackBerry offers its communication technology, battery management, security, and hardware capabilities. Together, the combined services create a digital monitoring solution that is an end-to-end solution for owners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), lessors, shippers, and managers to achieve increased efficiencies, they said.

The platform is available now through an online dashboard, including location-based services, utilization, motion, mileage, and cargo capacity for railcars and other non-powered railway assets. The partnership also extends BlackBerry’s market, since the company was previously known for providing its asset tracking solution for the trucking industry.

Coronavirus Coverage Asset Management Railroads Track & Trace Systems
KEYWORDS BlackBerry ztr
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

A480458b-f88c-4046-8e5e-bec50e6f6c44

Long-Tail Automation

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Grow your business without adding labor. Companies are responding to consumer purchasing behaviors with long-tail business strategies. Our robots pick more long-tail inventory products so your people and existing automation systems can be more productive.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing