BlackBerry teams with ZTR to extend trailer-tracking system to railway sector

Location-monitoring system vendor BlackBerry Ltd. will offer an asset-tracking solution to railcar owners, operators, and suppliers through a new partnership with locomotive modernization solution vendor ZTR, the firms said today.

By combining their platforms, the firms say they will address an immediate industry need for a remote railcar monitoring solution that could withstand the rugged conditions of the railway, provide greater fleet insights, and operate with extended battery life.

Minneapolis-based ZTR offers railway industry expertise, technical support, and internet of things (IoT) experience, while Ottawa, Ontario-based BlackBerry offers its communication technology, battery management, security, and hardware capabilities. Together, the combined services create a digital monitoring solution that is an end-to-end solution for owners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), lessors, shippers, and managers to achieve increased efficiencies, they said.

The platform is available now through an online dashboard, including location-based services, utilization, motion, mileage, and cargo capacity for railcars and other non-powered railway assets. The partnership also extends BlackBerry’s market, since the company was previously known for providing its asset tracking solution for the trucking industry.