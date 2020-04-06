BlackBerry teams with ZTR to extend trailer-tracking system to railway sector

Location-monitoring system vendor BlackBerry Ltd. will offer an asset-tracking solution to railcar owners, operators, and suppliers through a new partnership with locomotive modernization solution vendor ZTR, the firms said today.
By combining their platforms, the firms say they will address an immediate industry need for a remote railcar monitoring solution that could withstand the rugged conditions of the railway, provide greater fleet insights, and operate with extended battery life.
Minneapolis-based ZTR offers railway industry expertise, technical support, and internet of things (IoT) experience, while Ottawa, Ontario-based BlackBerry offers its communication technology, battery management, security, and hardware capabilities. Together, the combined services create a digital monitoring solution that is an end-to-end solution for owners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), lessors, shippers, and managers to achieve increased efficiencies, they said.
The platform is available now through an online dashboard, including location-based services, utilization, motion, mileage, and cargo capacity for railcars and other non-powered railway assets. The partnership also extends BlackBerry’s market, since the company was previously known for providing its asset tracking solution for the trucking industry.
We are pleased to announce our partnership with @ZTR_Solutions to revolutionize the rail industry by combining our proven technology expertise to offer railcar owners, operators and suppliers a powerful new digital monitoring solution. Learn more: https://t.co/SV9Sy22Y40 pic.twitter.com/sUubecu2Lj— BlackBerry (@BlackBerry) April 6, 2020
