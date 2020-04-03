Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Introducing the Autostand Wide and The Shuntable Trailer Stands!

Ideal Warehouse Innovations Trailer Stand
April 3, 2020
A Trailer Stand, placed under the nose of a docked trailer, is used to protect against landing gear failure, trailer tip-over and trailer upending that can be caused by forklifts maneuvering within.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations is excited to introduce Two New Trailer Stands: AutoStand Wide and Shuntable both of which protect people, trailers, cargo and docks with extra-wide support.

AUTOSTAND WIDE

At 66”, the AutoStand Wide performs like no other manual stand. Covering 2/3rds of the trailer’s total width, the AutoStand Wide provides the ultimate protection against landing gear failure.

THE SHUNTABLE TRAILER STAND

At 60” wide, the Shuntable Trailer Stand delivers strong, wide support; but the real innovation it offers is that it can be picked up, placed and later retrieved by shunt truck – all completely hands free. The Shuntable Trailer Stand is our first ‘No Boots on the Ground’ solution that adds an extra layer of protection to your dock safety protocol.

The new big brothers in the Ideal Warehouse Innovations’ trailer stand family are built for the most demanding docks, where putting safety first always comes first and where every minute saved makes a difference. Ideal Warehouse Innovations has the right solution to meet your needs.

