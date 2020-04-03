Modular Offices Offer Quick Space Solutions For Those In Need of Controlled Space

Panel Built, Inc. is a modular construction provider with 25 years experience in the industry; their modular offices have been used to quickly and conveniently create controlled office spaces in facilities ranging from military bases to elementary schools. Panel Built’s modular offices utilize panelized design with binder-post connectors to create their wall systems. Because the binder-posts allows for custom wall office dimensions and configurations, the wall system works great when used to fit into an existing facility. Most often, Panel Built’s modular offices can be seen on manufacturing and warehouse floors, used to create a comfortable office space that is in close proximity to the facility’s floor. However, the vinyl-covered gypsum panel design allows the walls to fit into commercial office environments seamlessly, giving the space a traditional office space look.

Because of the wall system’s aesthetics, the system can fit into a variety of different environments. However, growing companies have turned to Panel Built’s wall system for two other primary reasons. First, the wall system offers a great amount of flexibility for companies that are fast-growing. The semi-permanent nature of the wall system allows it to be reused, reconfigured, or relocated to a different part of the facility if needed. So, if a company’s needs change later down the road, the wall system can adapt with them. Second, the walls are installed fast and with minimal on-site disruption. All panels are pre-cut in Panel Built’s modular construction facility, equaling little on-site waste and quickly installation. This benefit is great for facilities that need new office space as soon as possible, without disruption their current operations.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built prefabricated structures are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.