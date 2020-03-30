Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Supply Chain Network Optimization System 2.0 Powered by RightChain.ai

March 30, 2020
RightChain’s Supply Chain Network Optimization System 2.0 optimizes and simulates supply chain networks determining the optimal number, location, size and role of supply chain facilities including warehouses, distribution centers, factories, and ports.

The Supply Chain Network Optimization System 2.0 is cloud-based, AI-enabled, subscription-priced, and fully scalable with extensive data analytics and visualization capability. The system suggests and models supply chain scenarios incorporating individual product dimensions, weights, values and volumes; efficient logistics flow paths; economic load designs; and rate sensitivities including freight rates, inventory carrying rates, depreciation rates, wage rates, and occupancy rates. The system has been used in the optimization and simulation of many successful supply chains including adidas, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Dell, Disney, GE, Kraft Heinz, Nutrisystem, Pratt and Whitney, Serta, United Technologies, among many others. The Supply Chain Network Optimization System 2.0 minimizes total supply chain costs including outbound transportation costs, inbound transportation costs, inventory carrying costs, warehousing costs, and real estate costs while simultaneously meeting or exceeding customer service requirements and complying with network constraints. Total supply chain cost savings range from 4% to 26%.

RIGHTCHAIN INCORPORATED
RightChain is a premier supply chain decision technology and consulting firm serving large and medium-size corporations in optimizing inventory, transportation, warehousing, and supply chains. RightChain was founded by Dr. Ed Frazelle, one of the world’s leading authorities on supply chain technology, strategy and operations. “According to Dr. Frazelle, RightChain’s Supply Chain Network Optimization System is one of if not the world’s most advanced and proven supply chain network optimization systems.”

RightChain.ai
RightChain.ai is the supply chain solutions arm of RightChain Incorporated. RightChain.ai is home to advanced solutions for optimizing, analyzing and simulating inventory systems, transportation operations, warehousing operations, and supply chain logistics.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Office of Dr. Ed Frazelle | Email: EdFrazelle@RightChain.com

WEB
RightChain.com

https://www.rightchain.com/supply-chain-network-optimization
DC Network Design Supply Chain Management Strategy
KEYWORDS RightChain
