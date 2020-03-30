Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Edible Packaging Market Analysis, Global Trends and Forecast to 2023

March 30, 2020
Edible Packaging Market Analysis Overview

Edible packaging is also useful in cargo packaging due to its high tensile strength. Edible packaging is a sheet of edible coating, which is layered with a food ingredient. Hence, anyone can eat the food with its package. It increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance. Major players in the market spend more on packaging innovation rather than on production cost and come up with various advancements in technology such as the introduction of nanotechnology in packaging as well as the addition of healthy proteins in the edible food packaging are expected to provide numerous opportunities to the Edible Packaging Market Analysis. This also has a positive influence on the growth of the market.

Global Edible Packaging Market Analysis is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

WikiCell Designs Inc. (U.S.)
Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.)
Safetraces Inc. (U.S.)
JRF Technology LLC (U.S.)
Tipa Corp (Israel)
MonoSol LLC (U.S.)
Watson Inc. (U.S.)
Devro plc (U.K.)
Interpack (U.S.)
Evoware (Indonesia)
Coveris Holdigs (U.S.)
Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)
Ingredion Inc (U.S.)
Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Pace International LLC (U.S.)
Regional Analysis

The global Edible Packaging Market Analysis is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North American region dominates the global Edible Packaging Market Analysis owing to high demand for the packaged food in the region. As the number of working population is significantly increasing, the demand for the processed food is also growing rapidly. The demand for meat, poultry & seafood packaging in the region is also expected to be driven owing to factors such as demographic shifts and increase in the global population.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register growth in the demand for edible packaging owing to increasing urban population and disposable and rising standard of living. China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia are the major markets in Asia Pacific region. China accounts for the largest share of the Asia Pacific market mainly due to rapid growth in the urbanization and industrial development.

Europe is another major market in the global Edible Packaging Market Analysis. Countries like Germany, France, and U.K. spend on healthcare.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Edible Packaging Market Analysis by its technology, product, end user, and region.

By Material
Polysaccharides
Lipid
Protein Films
Others
By Application
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical

Access Full Report Details With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/edible-packaging-market-5435

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

