Celebrate Outstanding Performance in Innovation – Nominations for 2020 ELEVATE Awards Now Available

Birmingham, AL – March 23, 2020 – Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is thrilled to announce the return of Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, which celebrate both individual and corporate excellence across the heavy work space. Nominations for individual recognitions in Best of the Year Awards categories are available now, and Command Alkon invites all to submit deserving employees, co-workers, or industry partners. Individual Best of the Year, along with corporate/project Excellence Awards recipients, are announced during a unique Awards Celebration.

“The most crucial strategy for success is the ability to manage the changes that will occur within an organization and re-engineer processes for maintaining, supporting, and managing technology and people,” said Karli Langner, Marketing Content Specialist at Command Alkon. “We are honored to partner with individuals who do just this. These awards celebrate those who embrace the challenges of adopting new processes and who go above and beyond in their organization to move the entire industry forward.”

Best of the Year Awards are selected from submissions made across the industry community recognizing individual performance. The top 3 finalists will be notified, and one winner will be announced at the ELEVATE Awards Ceremony. Click here to nominate an employee, a colleague, or an industry partner for their outstanding performance in these areas:

• Back Office of the Year

• Batch Operator of the Year

• Contracted Hauler of the Year

• Dispatcher of the Year

• Weighmaster of the Year

• Megaproject of the Year

• Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction

• Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award

Excellence Awards highlight how technology drives success in projects and organizations across the built world. Key performance metrics are selected and used to identify finalists for each award category across Command Alkon’s solution portfolio, including:

• Excellence in Apex

• Excellence in BuildIt

• Excellence in COMMANDassurance

• Excellence in COMMANDbatch

• Excellence in COMMANDoptimize

• Excellence in COMMANDqc

• Excellence in COMMANDseries

• Excellence in HaulIt

• Excellence in Integra

• Excellence in MOBILEsales

• Excellence in MOBILEticket

• Excellence in OnBase

• Excellence in supplyCONNECT

• Excellence in TrackIt

• Excellence in TrackIt 3P

• Excellence in Production

• Excellence in Jobsite

• Excellence in Fulfillment

• Excellence in Logistics

• Trendsetter Award – Innovation in Digitization

• Trendsetter Award – Sustainability

• Trendsetter Award – Safety

The Awards Luncheon Celebration will be held on October 28 from 12-1pm. For evolving details on all things ELEVATE, including the ELEVATE Awards, check out the event website.

