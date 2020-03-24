Port of New York and New Jersey expects “another strong week” amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Port of New York and New Jersey delivered 53,000 containers to its customers last week and officials said they expect similar conditions this week as the nation’s ports work to keep supply chains running.

In a statement Monday, port officials said maritime transportation and supply chain distribution systems will remain operating as essential critical infrastructure during the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials also said the port is taking steps to keep the supply chain healthy amid the challenges, including conducting “hospital-grade” cleaning and disinfecting and implementing new procedures that limit face-to-face interaction between truckers, clerks, vessel crew, and others working to deliver critical cargo to customers throughout the Northeast and beyond.

“Thanks to the hardworking men and women of the Port of New York and New Jersey, over 53,000 containers were delivered to the Port’s customers last week,” officials said. “Critical store shelves are being restocked daily and we expect another strong week.”

Separately, in Georgia the Port of Savannah said Monday that all terminals remain open for business with normal vessel operations, terminal services, and Monday through Friday truck gate hours. Officials also reported the port’s busiest February on record while noting that March volumes are expected to dip due to the impact of Covid-19. The port handled 364,405 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in February, a 17% increase over the year-ago period.

“We are thankful for the confidence our customers continue to show in Georgia’s reliable transportation networks, amid such uncertainty in the market,” Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said in a statement reporting the monthly results. “The strong fundamentals at the deepwater ports of Savannah and Brunswick have fueled powerful expansions in our cargo volumes and market share; they will also help us to weather the current storm related to coronavirus disruptions.”

To see all our coverage of the coronavirus and how it's affecting the supply chain, go to dcvelocity.com/coronavirus. Bookmark that page to get the latest.