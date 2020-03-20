Maritime Association of NY/NJ Reschedules International Maritime Hall of Fame Dinner

New York, NY, March 20, 2020—Taking into consideration concern about quarantine requirements surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic, the Maritime Association of New York and New Jersey has rescheduled its 27th Annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Dinner. The new date is Thursday, September 10, 2020, moved from its initially planned Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The event will be held at its originally slated venue, the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. Tickets, sponsorship and souvenir journal advertising sales will be automatically applied to the new date. The 2020 recipients have also been advised of the date change.

They are:

• Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc., Miami, FL

• James R. Mara, President Emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors’ Association, Rutherford, NJ

• James I. Newsome III, President and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston, SC

• Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., Athens, Greece

• Lois K. Zabrocky, President and CEO, International Seaways Inc., New York City

Edward Kelly, Maritime Association Executive Director, speaking on behalf of the officers and board, said: “This was a difficult decision and was made with the utmost consideration of our honorees, our supporters and with the best guidance of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “

He added: “Certainly most businesses are experiencing similar challenges in these unprecedented times and we hope we all get through them with minimal disruption and in good health.”

More information can be obtained by visiting www.nymaritime.org or by contacting IMHOF_Awards@bsya.com or 732-817-0400. Tickets for the dinner are $440 each for MAPONY/NJ members and $490 for non-members. Tables of ten are $4,400 and $4,900, respectively. Sponsorships range from $2,500 to $12,000 and advertising in the dinner journal is also available.

About the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey:

Since 1873, Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey has been the primary voice for the commercial maritime industry for our great Port. It was initially organized as a Marine Exchange to monitor vessel arrival/departure/berthing information and to share vital information about maritime operations in the port. While it still performs the functions of a Marine Exchange, its mission has expanded so that it is now the primary advocate for the commercial maritime industry in the port, and also performs as a trade association representing our over 500 paid members to ensure the safety of navigation, the security of marine assets, the sustainability of the marine environment, and the competitiveness of the marine services.