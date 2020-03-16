Cisco, Convoy, Flexport and GreyOrange Among the 2020 Atlanta Supply Chain Award Winners

Cisco, Convoy, Flexport and GreyOrange were among the honorees at the 2020 Atlanta Supply Chain Awards, held March 10 at the Georgia World Congress Center during Modex 2020.

Presented by Supply Chain Now, APICS Atlanta, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Atlanta Roundtable, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber, the Atlanta Supply Chain awards recognized leaders and organizations from both traditional and new digital supply chain backgrounds in the metro Atlanta supply chain community. The Awards hosted nearly 200 industry professionals and honored 25 organizations in its second year.

“The Atlanta Supply Chain Awards are a celebration of the #supplychaincity community,” said Scott W. Luton, founder & CEO of Supply Chain Now and chair of the 2020 ASCA Planning Committee. “The backdrop of the largest supply chain conference in the world provided the perfect environment to honor the best and brightest in Atlanta supply chain.”

The full list of 2020 winners:



- Supply Chain Technology Impact: Convoy

- Supply Chain Innovation of the Year: CONA Services

- Freight Forwarder of the Year: Flexport

- Transportation Provider of the Year: Mainfreight

- Warehousing & Fulfillment Excellence: GreyOrange

- Sustainability Excellence: Cisco

- Supply Chain Start-Up of the Year: TireHub

- Inclusive Leadership Excellence: Show Me 50

- Manufacturing Excellence: Clorox

- Reverse Logistics Excellence: Tosca

- World Class Culture: AutomationDirect.com

- World Class Culture: Vector Global Logistics

- Sourcing Excellence: Spend Management Experts

- Supply Chain City Leadership: LocatorX, RoadSync, Southeastern

Freight Lines, HoneyBaked Ham,

ItGresa Consulting Group Inc., Verusen

- International Supply Chain Innovation

Excellence: Dale Rutledge- JP Hall Express

Roy Copening- Swissport

Justin Taylor- Elite Global Inc

Bettina Zaffuto- CH Robinson

Adrian Moses- ATL TruckPass

Jim Herren- AATC TruckPass

Kris Northup- Southeastern Freight Line

- Bright Future Awards:

Sophia Nguyen, Clayton State University

Max Arion, Kennesaw State University

Ali Stehr, University of Georgia

Irene Vargheese, Georgia Institute of Technology

Shan Cooper, Executive Director of the Atlanta Committee for Progress and Emcee, introduced winners and Christian Fischer, President and CEO of Georgia Pacific served as the keynote.

Metro Atlanta established its reputation as a hub for supply chain over the course of several decades, growing as the intersection of major U.S. interstates, home to the world’s most-traveled airport, numerous prestigious universities and sharing proximity with major shipping ports of the Southeast. Metro Atlanta is also creating the next-generation thought leaders and organizations committed to revolutionizing traditional supply chain networks with digital solutions. The Atlanta Supply Chain Awards celebrate the best in all things supply chain for the Atlanta metro area.