Port of Belize Ltd. Signs Agreement with Octopi by Navis

Oakland, CA — March 12, 2020 — Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, today announced a new Octopi subscription agreement with the Port of Belize Ltd. The Port of Belize chose to partner with Octopi as part of a larger effort to modernize its operations, bring the terminal up to international standards of operational excellence and offer best-in-class services to its customers.

Located in Belize City, the country’s commercial gateway, the Port of Belize currently operates at 45,000 TEU annually. The Port of Belize is focused primarily on container and CFS operations but also handles a significant volume of liquid and dry bulk cargo. Maximizing efficiency and streamlining business processes to improve customer experience is a top business goal for the port. Octopi’s powerful, yet intuitive TOS provides the ideal combination of functionality, visibility and ease of use needed to make both immediate and lasting impact on the port’s operations. The port needed their TOS not only to function as a hub for all of its operational and transactional activities but also to capture and collate its operational data. These needs made Octopi’s cloud-based platform a natural choice.

“The Port of Belize has been growing and evolving rapidly over the last several years and we have been working to identify the best tools for continuing the terminal’s development,” said Arturo Vasquez, CEO at Port of Belize. “Octopi’s centralized platform will help integrate our operations and provide a single source of truth for the entire terminal, helping us make smarter business decisions faster than ever before.”

“We are excited to partner with Port of Belize as they enter a new phase of its terminal operations. The port’s achievements thus far are quite impressive, and our team is thrilled to help support the port’s continued success,” said Martin Bardi, VP Global Sales, Octopi. “Empowering terminals like the Port of Belize to reach their full business potential is central to our mission, and we look forward to helping them do just that.”

