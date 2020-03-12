Lisa Richardson Honored as Young Professional of the Year

ATLANTA-MHI named Hytrol’s Lisa Richardson, manager of design engineering, as the material handling industry’s outstanding young professional for 2020 during Industry Night at the MODEX trade show on Wednesday, March 11 in Atlanta.

The Outstanding Young Professional Award is awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 for their professional accomplishments and affiliations, demonstrated effective leadership skills, contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” said Richardson. “Hytrol has provided me with the opportunities and skills that have allowed me to continually advance in my career. Hytrol has allowed me to create and develop things that impact everyday life and I am grateful to work in this industry.”

During her 16-year career at Hytrol, Richardson has worked in several engineering roles including configuration engineer and design engineer. She leads a team of 22 engineers.

“Lisa is a key member of our engineering leadership team, and very deserving of this honor,” said Director of Engineering, Ben Moyer. “She is committed to Hytrol and committed to developing the talent we have in Engineering. Lisa has a passion for taking care of our people and works diligently with each individual to enhance their skills.”

Richardson is on the board of directors at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Ark. and was selected as a Spark! Star in 2019. She works closely with Girls in STEM, acting as the regional program leader. Passionate about promoting STEM to the next generation, Richardson often guest speaks at regional schools and universities.

“Hytrol is very proud of Lisa and this recognition,” said President David Peacock. “Lisa is such an asset not only to Hytrol but to Arkansas and the material handling industry. Her role in onboarding and training our young engineers directly impacts and grows the talent in our industry. Her work exemplifies how Hytrol works to continue our mission every day. “

About Hytrol:

Hytrol designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems for its customers. For more than 70 years, Hytrol has focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.

About MHI:

MHI is the nation’s largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. MHI offers education, networking and solution sourcing for its members, their customers and the industry as whole through programming and events.