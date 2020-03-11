MODEX 2020: Picavi intros Picavi Cockpit

German pick-by-vision solutions provider Picavi introduced its Picavi Cockpit business intelligence solution at MODEX 2020 in Atlanta this week. The solution functions as a “smart guide” that helps users better manage and utilize its "smart glasses" technology.

“With Picavi Cockpit, we are taking the next step in vision warehousing. The solution provides features for the generation of smart data as well as the uncomplicated administration and maintenance of smart glasses,” according to Johanna Bellenberg, Picavi’s director of marketing and communications.

Picavi’s pick-by-vision system incorporates Google Glass technology to promote “continuous material flow and uninterrupted shift operations in the warehouse” the company said. Customers using the system report increases in efficiency of up to 30%, the company also said. The addition of Picavi Cockpit gives users a tool for monitoring the implementation and use of the smart glasses in the warehouse as well as access to analytics that can help improve operations and productivity.

“This gives you the ability to maximize everything,” Bellenberg said, adding that: