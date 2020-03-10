Modex 2020: Fetch teams with Zebra to optimize picking for piece, case, and pallet

Warehouse automation provider Fetch Robotics on Monday announced a collaboration with Zebra Technologies Corp. that will optimize and automate warehouse picking processes through the integration of Fetch’s autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with Zebra’s FulfillmentEdge software. The combined systems optimize picking across multiple orders for piece, case, and pallet workflows by dynamically orchestrating the movement of warehouse workers and robots, Fetch said at the Modex trade show in Atlanta. In turn, that enables collaborative picking for faster, more accurate fulfillment and improved workflows that allow workers to spend more time in the aisle instead of manually moving material throughout a facility, the company said. The partners created the collaboration in order to help their customers accomplish more with fewer resources, as retailers increasingly need to ship to consumers and stores from the same facility. That growing demand comes despite challenges like increasing order volume, labor shortages, high turnover, long ramp up times, and physically taxing material movement related to picking. “By integrating Fetch AMRs with Zebra FulfillmentEdge and the optional head-mounted display, we have created a solution for companies to modernize their picking operations without having to upgrade their warehouse management system or make changes to their facilities,” Stefan Nusser, vice president of products at Fetch Robotics, said in a release. “This combined solution enables companies to increase revenue by directing workers to high-value activity, reduce unproductive material movement and dwell time, and improve efficiency.”