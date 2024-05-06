Zebra says technologies will help manufacturers create the connected factory

Barcode scanning and automatic identification (AutoID) technology provider Zebra Technologies Corp. has unveiled a package of solutions to help manufacturers boost visibility, optimize quality, and augment the workforce to operate as a connected factory.

The expanded industrial automation portfolio will optimize the efficiency of front-line workflows, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said. The launch comes in response to challenges faced by manufacturers today, including: increasing productivity amid labor shortages, managing cultural transformation, and converging information and operational technology (IT/OT) systems into existing operations.

Among other pieces, the solution package includes:

FS42 fixed industrial scanner for high-throughput speeds with optical character recognition (OCR),

Aurora Software Suite for addressing track-and-trace and vision inspection tasks,

3S series 3D sensors for applications with high-gloss, translucent, or transparent items,

Symmetry Fulfillment technology to optimize the path of a picker with a team of robots for a directed workflow that includes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), wearable technologies, software, and analytics.

“The pressure is on for manufacturers to efficiently meet customer demands for quality while managing labor shortages, skill gaps, and efficiency challenges,” said Andy Zosel, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Data Capture, Machine Vision, and Robotic Automation, Zebra Technologies. “We are committed to helping manufacturers work in new ways with technology and industrial automation to increase actionable visibility, optimize quality, and augment the workforce.”