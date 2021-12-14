TEKLYNX and Zebra Technologies Create Easy and Compliant Cannabis Labeling Solutions

TEKLYNX International, RFID and barcode label solution provider for the cannabis industry and Zebra PartnerConnect Registered Independent Software Vendor (ISV), today introduced its combined label design and print solutions for the cannabis industry to easily meet state, federal, and international cannabis labeling regulations.

Cannabis labels can easily be printed in-house and on-demand with TEKLYNX advanced barcode labeling software, CODESOFT, and Zebra desktop, mobile, industrial, or RFID label printers. CODESOFT also integrates with Metrc, BioTrack, Leaf Data, and other seed-to-sale software or databases for ease of compliant and efficient label creation and printing.

“We help cannabis companies utilize barcode labeling solutions through the entire seed-to-sale process. From identifying and tracking plants through trimming, drying, or curing; to displaying lab analysis results in 2D barcodes; to automatically printing weight captured from a scale directly onto labels,” says Travis Wayne, Product Manager at TEKLYNX International. “We’re excited to collaborate with Zebra Technologies and their extensive portfolio of products to offer turnkey label design and print solutions for new or mature companies in the cannabis space."

Seed-to-sale labeling for every stage includes:

•Cultivation: Print RFID labels for growing and cultivation with seed-to-sale software integration.

•Lab testing: Track and add pass/fail, dates, lab ID, cannabinoid profiles, and potency to labels.

•Processing: Print black-and-white labels with barcodes and variable data.

•Distribution: Print labels for packaging, shipping, cases and pallets, and inventory tracking.

•Dispensary: Accurately display product information, lab results, and company branding on compliant labels.

Throughout the entire process, labels can be stored centrally and data can be pulled into label templates from local or cloud services, like OneDrive or Google Drive.

TEKLYNX’s native printer drivers for Zebra printers help ensure designed labels are high quality and fully optimized to meet the print speeds needed for Zebra printers. With TEKLYNX print automation software, SENTINEL, print jobs can be triggered automatically from any business system and printed on Zebra’s industrial desktop label printers in seconds. The powerful combination of TEKLYNX and Zebra helps ensure cannabis labels are printed accurately and efficiently from a desk, tablet on the grow house building floor, workstation in a lab testing facility, production line or loading dock.

Download a trial of CODESOFT and start printing cannabis labels in minutes with embedded state-specific templates or learn more at teklynx.com/cannabis.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.