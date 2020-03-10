Modex 2020: Manhattan Associates boosts network of integrated robots

Supply chain software vendor Manhattan Associates at the Modex trade show today promoted its network of warehouse robotics providers that provides customers with a menu of pre-screened automation options providing quick integration into warehouse systems. Atlanta-based Manhattan said its “Manhattan Automation Network” complements its warehouse management system (WMS) software, with embedded warehouse execution system (WES) capabilities. To enable its customers to adopt warehouse robotics with quick speed and low costs, Manhattan says it has built out integrations to a collection of five robotics platforms, including: RightHand Robotics, Locus Robotics, Kindred AI, VCO Systems, and Matthews Lightning Pick. Manhattan acknowledged that many robotics providers have also built similar integrations with other WMS vendors, but said its technology suite offers a broad array of additional connections such as complementary warehouse software products, waveless picking design, and user interfaces with handheld devices. Together, those ingredients allow users to drive the highest possible utilization rates of their DC resources, whether those are labor, traditional automation, or mobile robots.