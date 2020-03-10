MODEX 2020: Raymond Corp. touts innovations in intralogistics, automation

The Raymond Corp. is showcasing a range of intralogistics and automation solutions at this week’s MODEX 2020 show in Atlanta, promoting a three-step process aimed at optimizing, connecting, and then automating warehouse operations. Doing so can help companies streamline operations and improve efficiency, putting them on the best path toward implementing automated material handling solutions, explained Michael Field, company president and CEO.

Field refers to the process as an “all-encompassing, three-step approach” to managing and maximizing your warehouse operations.

“The data learned from optimization provides valuable insights into what works in your warehouse—and what doesn’t—ultimately improving workforce productivity and overall efficiency,” Field said.

Raymond is showcasing its offerings by category, which include lean management and virtual reality tools along with energy solutions in the “optimize” category; fleet management and warehouse automation tools, a real-time asset location system, and other similar offerings in the “connect” category; and a host of automated solutions that utilize Bastian Solutions automated conveyors in its “automate” category.