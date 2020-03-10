Modex 2020: Vision guided tow tractor debuts at Seegrid

Seegrid has the new GT10 Series 7 Plus automated tow tractor on display in booth 10012. The vision guided vehicle features a shorter mast structure to accommodate facilities with height restrictions, comes standard with auto-hitch capabilities, and incorporates reverse sensing for added functionality.

It also sports auto-charge technology which allows an operation to automate the battery charging process. This functionality is integrated into Seegrid Supervisor fleet management software. Continuously monitoring vehicle battery levels, the software sends vehicles to charging stations automatically; it also schedules vehicles to return to production once a full charge is reached.

“The GT10 Series 7 Plus closes the automation loop by providing an end-to-end solution with charging in-between jobs, removing the need for human assistance to complete the repetitive and hazardous task of battery maintenance,” said Jeff Christensen, Seegrid’s vice president of product. “This not only allows for safer work environments, but it also provides a more consistent throughput for a rapid return on investment for our customers.”