Modex 2020: Test drive AMRs before you buy

Order fulfillment solutions provider Conveyco Technologies has introduced a Proof of Concept (POC) program for autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that allows companies to conceptualize, emulate, and validate AMR systems’ performance before financially committing to an entire system. A POC will detail the systems components, design, process, output data, schedule, validation process, and cost schedule.

Due to their high level of flexibility, almost all AMR applications participate in the POC program. Applications include order picking, replenishment, returns handling, consolidation, storage and retrieval, kitting, and palletizing.

“Organizations are seeing the results AMRs can deliver. However, they are overwhelmed by the shear amount of options that are available and where this technology can be applied within their operations,” said Ray Cocozza, president of Conveyco Technologies, in a release. “The Conveyco AMR POC program is designed to address this fear by providing a scalable approach to select the best technology and tune the concept before committing to the full system investment.”

The program will look at the AMR’s design and scale it to a module that, when implemented and live, provides validation for the full system’s processes, equipment, and design. The POC module can be construction at company’s facility, a Conveyco facility, or a third-party based on timing and budget.