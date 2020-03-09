Ivanti Names 2020 Supply Chain Partners of the Year

MODEX 2020, BOOTH #4513, ATLANTA — March 09, 2020 — Ivanti Supply Chain announced the winners of its Supply Chain Solutions Partner of the Year awards. This year, Ivanti is recognizing seven solution provider partners and distributors across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions achieving exceptional growth in their Ivanti Supply Chain businesses.

“Ivanti’s solution provider partners around the globe are a key driver in the adoption of our mobility solutions for modern warehousing and supply chain environments,” said Joe Wilson, vice president of global sales, Ivanti Supply Chain. “Each of the partners recognized has had a positive impact on our business, and we thank them for their many contributions to our mutual success in 2019. We look forward to successful year in 2020 with our partners.”

Together with its partners, Ivanti streamlines mission-critical supply chain processes, improving worker productivity, delivering a modernized, mobile experience and driving business profitability. Honorees in the Ivanti Supply Chain Partner of the Year Awards come from all corners of the world and are nominated and selected by Ivanti’s global executive team.

The winners in Ivanti’s 2019 Supply Chain Partner of the Year awards are as follows:

Americas

-- Peak-Ryzex

-- DBK

EMEA

-- Zetes – Netherlands and Poland

-- TIS GmbH

APAC

-- Digital China

-- Dematic

Ivanti also presented one additional award to U.S. partner Blue Yonder (formerly JDA), which was recognized as “Best New Solution.”

For more information about Ivanti Supply Chain valued partners and program please email donald.osburn@ivanti.com or visit https://www.ivanti.com/supplychain.

About Ivanti Supply Chain

Ivanti Supply Chain helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. The company also unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/supplychain and follow @GoIvanti.

Copyright © 2020, Ivanti. All rights reserved.