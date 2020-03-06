Western Pacific Storage Solutions to unveil new mobile version of Accu-Wall shelving system at MODEX

Western Pacific Storage Solutions (WPSS.com), announces that a new, mobile version of their popular line of Accu-Wall shelving systems will be unveiled at MODEX 2020 in Atlanta – March 9-10-11.

The addition of strong, sturdy casters makes it easier to move shelving between areas of the distribution center as daily needs change. This mobility gives warehouses and distribution centers a cost-effective, scalable solution for meeting changing business needs and keeping pace with future growth strategies.

Expressly designed to help e-commerce companies keep pace with the increasing demand for speed and accuracy, Accu-Wall shelving design gives the option to incorporate a put-to-light or pick-to-light system. (Light-directed systems are NOT manufactured by WPSS.)

Warehouses and order fulfillment centers handle thousands of SKUs, so speed and accuracy of the picking process significantly impacts operational costs and the omnichannel, consumer-centric experience. Accu-Wall shelving optimizes throughput and eliminates human error.



Tom Rogers, Western Pacific Storage Solutions President and CEO, said, “At Western Pacific, we are continually looking for ways to help customers achieve performance and profitability goals through customized storage solutions. We are pleased to offer our new mobile Accu-Wall shelving system to material handling professionals who are looking for a cost-effective way to incorporate computer light-directed options for their customers.”

The Western Pacific Accu-Wall mobile shelving system makes it feasible for integrators and distributors to offer the advantages of light-directed systems to virtually any customer.

• Pick-to-Light technology (not manufactured by WPSS), is ideal for fulfillment operations that process a medium to high number of orders, with a low to medium number of lines per order. It directs people to SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) locations, so people spend less time walking and searching and more time picking orders. This raises productivity and accuracy while reducing labor costs and errors. On average, companies may realize a 40% increase in pick-rate productivity over manual methods.

• Put-to-Light technology (not manufactured by WPSS), is commonly used in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer order fulfillment. It’s ideal for companies with a large number of products, batch picking multiple orders at once. Put systems direct operators to the correct location to sort or “put” batches into individual direct-to-consumer orders.

Additional Accu-Wall shelving benefits:

• Space savings. A 24” shelf means more layout options and increased flexibility. Western Pacific’s smart-systems can reveal hidden capacity within a warehouse or distribution center’s existing space.

• Lean Manufacturing. Pick-to-light is frequently used in the Lean Manufacturing environment for kitting and assembly.

Western Pacific offers Accu-Wall in their most popular shelving configurations:

• Deluxe Shelving systems

• RiveTier® Boltless Shelving systems

ABOUT WPSS:

Over the past thirty years, Western Pacific Storage Solutions (www.WPSS.com) has been serving the smartest links in the supply chain, emerging as one of the leaders in the Material Handling Industry. They have experienced steady growth as a trusted supplier of industrial shelving, multi-level systems and work platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations, serving global supply chain and material handling customers. The company’s national operations in California, Texas, and Kentucky, include two manufacturing plants, and three well-stocked distribution centers.