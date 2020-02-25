newsworthy

Invent Analytics claims RILA Startup Innovation Award

February 25, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Invent Analytics, a data-driven pricing and inventory-planning solutions provider, received the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Startup Innovation Award on Tuesday at the association's LINK2020 supply chain conference.

According to founder and CEO Gurhan Kok, the solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies optimize their inventory and pricing levels. Instead of drawing from user-provided key performance indicators, the self-learning solution looks at profit margin and inventory carrying cost to decide where inventory should be located and at what level.

RILA received more than 50 nominations, which were then narrowed down by its Supply Chain Technology Advisory Council to three finalists: Invent Analytics, autonomous delivery-vehicle provider Gatik, and autonomous mobile robot provider Magazino. Each of the finalists presented their solutions on Monday to the attendees during a general session at LINK2020, and attendees voted on the winner.

In addition to the Startup Innovation Award, RILA hosted a "startup crawl," where attendees could in quick succession visit a number of kiosks in the event's exhibit hall representing new startup supply chain technology.

Business Intelligence Inventory Software Industry Organizations Software & Systems
KEYWORDS Gatik Invent Analytics Magazino Retail Industry Leaders Association
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

6123031236001_poster_20200303

Easy pieces

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 2
TTI efficiently distributes billions of small parts each year from its new distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing