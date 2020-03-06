IFS’s global service business president to speak at MODEX 2020

March 6, 2020 - IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that Marne Martin, President, IFS Service Management Business Unit, is scheduled to speak at the MODEX 2020 trade show on March 9, 2020 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center.

In a rapidly changing global business environment, there is a direct correlation between financial success and focus on service. The topic of servitization is therefore being considered as the prime driver of growth across a multitude of industries and in each economy around the world.

To transition from manufacturing equipment to delivering products as a service to delivering outcomes, many manufacturing organizations are monetizing their expertise in service and adding smart technology like the internet of things (IoT) to capture data that can together provide a better customer experience. Many of these businesses, however, are realizing the limitations of harvesting huge swathes of data without a clear plan or a sufficient toolkit for analyzing it and turning it into actions to drive better customer outcomes and increase service revenue.

“We are seeing a skyrocketing interest in servitization among our customers, as the quest for the hearts and minds of the customer is motivating businesses to claim larger portions of their respective value chains,” Marne Martin said. “For traditionally product-centric companies especially, servitization has the potential to open up untapped revenue streams and value in the tens of billions of dollars with virtually limitless avenues for customer engagement. Given the infinite possibilities to transform their businesses, companies need to make sure they are running enterprise software that is open and flexible enough to take their ideas from the drawing board to the board room.”

If you want to learn more about how businesses can rebrand themselves with a service mindset, check out Marne Martin’s presentation at 2:30–2:55 pm ET on March 9. Location: IoT 101 – Digital Transformation University, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA.

Learn more about MODEX 2020 at www.modexshow.com/

About MODEX 2020

From 150 illuminating educational seminars to 950 exhibits of next-generation technology and equipment in action, MODEX lets you see what’s coming — and take advantage of it to power your supply chain for years to come. MODEX 2020 will allow you to make new contacts, discover cutting-edge solutions, and learn the latest trends that are sure to give you a leg up on the competition. Here, you’ll encounter the best our industry has to offer – all under one roof. www.modexshow.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,000 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @ifs

Visit the IFS Blog on technology, innovation and creativity: https://blog.ifs.com/

Contact information

Megan Schwartzer

Marketing Specialist

IFS, North America

megan.schwartzer@ifs.com

Phone: +1 262 317 7488

Reka Agopcsa

IBA International - PR for IFS in North America

ragopcsa@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940