Industry firms launch Transportation Infrastructure Partners

March 6, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
Investment firm Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC and transportation, logistics, and material handling provider Savage Enterprises have launched Transportation Infrastructure Partners, the companies said this week. 

The joint venture will acquire and operate “essential transportation and logistics infrastructure throughout the United States” focused on port, terminal, rail, and related projects in a variety of industries, company officials said.

New Jersey-based Ridgewood invests in critical infrastructure throughout the United States. Utah-based Savage is part of the Savage Family of Companies, which provides transportation, logistics, material handling, and industrial services throughout North American and internationally.

 

