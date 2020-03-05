AHS, LLC has become the 1st U.S. integrator for F3-Design

CINCINNATI, OH-- In February of 2020, an agreement was put into place that will allow AHS to acquire all necessary training to develop the expertise to bring F3-Design’s products to the U.S. market in 2020.

Seen as a major player in the mobile robotic space, F3-Design produces a pallet transporting AGV named the Nipper. It requires no fixed infrastructure such as guide wires, magnetic tape, or guide rails.

The Nipper can handle up to a 2,200 lb load and will provide a significant enhancement to almost any warehouse. It has easy-to-use software, safety lighting, E-stops, and can operate in fleets.

About F3-Design

F3-Design also manufactures a pallet wrapping machine, called Dino Stretch Hood, which is easy to operate and maintain. It can wrap pallets on 5 sides, providing horizontal and vertical tension, giving added security to healthcare and high-value products. Additionally, the Dino Stretch Hood provides security for food products by mitigating dust/travel contamination. The Dino Stretch Hood is also energy efficient compared to competitor units and can wrap up to 120 pallets/hour.

About AHS

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has been combining the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. AHS is uniquely equipped with its proven 6-step DesignBuild process to understand our customer's “Current State”. This understanding allows AHS to provide solutions that streamline and improve employee productivity, order cycle times, and order accuracy supporting the “Future State”. AHS continues to focus on accommodating the ongoing interest and deployment of high-end automation, goods-to-person, and AMRs, along with traditional fulfillment solutions for its customers.