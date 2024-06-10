Southeastern Receives 2023 Echo Global Logistics LTL Carrier of the Year Platinum Award

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 10, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as a 2023 Echo Global Logistics LTL Carrier of the Year Platinum Award winner. This prestigious honor marks Southeastern’s ninth Platinum Award, breaking the record for most wins in the category since the award’s founding in 2008.

Echo is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled managed transportation and supply chain services. Its LTL Carrier of the Year Platinum Award was created to recognize LTL carriers who consistently meet and exceed the company’s rigorous quality standards and provide excellent customer service to both the Echo team worldwide as well as their mutual clients.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized for our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch, timely shipment and delivery services,” said Richard Slater, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Southeastern. “This could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of our associates and their execution of our quality processes. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Echo team for this honor and look forward to growing our strong partnership to continue serving and elevating the broader transportation industry.”

“We’re grateful to have a reliable and efficient carrier partner in Southeastern,” said Marty Martin, senior vice president of sourcing at Echo Global Logistics. “The company’s incredible dedication to on-time delivery, high-quality performance and visibility into every shipment are values we share at Echo. As a leading third-party logistics provider (3PL), this dedication allows us to provide simple solutions to complex problems unique to every client and carrier.”

Southeastern’s Taylor Humphrey, national account manager, and Toby Toburen, director of 3PL national accounts, accepted the award at Echo’s Chicago headquarters in early May.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek’s Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

