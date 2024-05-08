Dermody Properties Announces New Build-to-Suit Project at LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road in Villa Rica

RENO, Nev. – Dermody Properties—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—has announced that Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. (“Hitachi Astemo'') has signed a lease for a build-to-suit for the first of two buildings that will make up LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road in Villa Rica, Georgia. The second building will be developed simultaneously as a speculative building and is currently available for pre-lease. The two-building park will have a combined 325,620 square feet of Class A logistics space and is set to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

The first building, Building One, is a 200,880 square foot modern logistics facility for Hitachi Astemo, a global supplier of advanced mobility solutions in the areas of electric powertrains for automobiles, advanced chassis, autonomous driving/advanced driver assistance systems and systems for motorcycles. The state-of-the-art facility will be LEED certified and includes 72 trailer parking spaces, 99 auto spaces and a clear height of 32 feet. Strategically located along I-20 West, LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road is in close proximity to where Hitachi Astemo is working to produce electric axle assemblies for mid-size and large-size electric vehicles.

“We are pleased that Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. has entrusted the Dermody Properties team to develop their new facility at LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road in Villa Rica,” said Wes Hardy, Southeast Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “This project’s location is optimal for Hitachi Astemo and will be appealing to future customers with immediate access to Atlanta’s major transportation arteries, as well as the benefits of a business-friendly environment, low business costs and an abundance of labor.”

The second building, Building Two, will deliver simultaneously with the Hitachi Astemo building and totals 124,740 square feet of divisible industrial space. It is fitted with 28 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 23 trailer parking spaces, 94 auto spaces and a clear height of 36 feet. The building will be open for occupancy in the fourth quarter of this year and is currently available for pre-lease.

Hitachi Astemo is very excited to be working with Dermody Properties on this project. Its location is optimal for Hitachi Astemo’s West Georgia Manufacturing operations and will play an important role in supporting the production of electric axle assemblies.

“The LogistiCenter℠ at Boggs Road is a strategically located state-of-the-art Class A facility designed specifically to meet and exceed the industrial and logistics needs of the most innovative companies,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer of Dermody Properties. “Atlanta continues to be a high-demand region, and we are pleased that a cutting-edge company such as Hitachi Astemo has selected this facility for its logistics operations.”

Dermody Properties currently has six properties available in the Southeast Region, totaling 1.2 million square feet. For more information on the properties, please visit the region page on the Dermody Properties website.

LogistiCenter℠ is a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties. It represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities.