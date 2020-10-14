Dermody Properties Acquires 11.06 Acres in Atlanta for LogistiCenter℠ at Miller Road

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has acquired 11.06 acres in Stonecrest, Dekalb County, for a new state-of-the-art distribution facility named LogistiCenter℠ at Miller Road. This 154,440-square-foot, e-commerce-ready property located at 2800 Miller Road is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Construction will begin this year and the building will be divisible to 77,220 square feet. It will offer build-to-suit office space and feature 35 dock high doors, two drive-in doors, a 32-foot clear height, 145 car parking spaces, 23 trailer spaces, a 130- to 185-foot truck court, reinforced concrete floors with tilt-up concrete panel construction, and an ESFR fire protection system.

“LogistiCenter℠ at Miller Road is a Class-A logistics project in Stonecrest that will be designed to meet the logistics and distribution demands of its customers,” said Greg Ryan, Southeast Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “This property offers both an attractive business tax climate and access to major Southeast markets and distribution hubs given its unique infill nature in Dekalb County.”

The property benefits from direct access to Interstate-20 and proximity to Atlanta’s perimeter highway, Interstate-285. The property’s corporate neighbors include several large corporations including Marshall’s, Home Depot, Facebook, and Lidl.

“This will be Dermody Properties’ second ground-up LogistiCenter℠ development in this region of the United States,” said Timothy Walsh, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Dermody Properties. “This is an important and strategic location for us in one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities that’s a hub for some of the country’s largest distributors, with 80% of the country accessible within a two-day drive.”

Austin Brannen and Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard will be the leasing brokers for the project. Jacob & Hefner Associates are engineering the site plans and Ware Malcomb is the architect for the shell design.

LogistiCenter℠, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on LogistiCenter℠ at Miller Road, visit the property page on the Dermody Properties website.