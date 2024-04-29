Port of Oakland lands $4 million grant for zero-emissions vehicles

Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help deploy electric vehicles including: five Class 8 trucks, a street sweeper, and a pick-up truck.

oakland timthumb.jpeg
April 29, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The Port of Oakland has gained a $4 million federal grant to advance the introduction of zero-emissions equipment in a move to improve overall air quality at the Oakland Seaport and in neighboring communities. 

Provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the money will allow the Port and its tenant, Eagle Rock Aggregates, to deploy five, Class 8 heavy duty electric trucks, an electric street sweeper, an electric pick-up truck, and associated electric vehicle chargers.

The zero-emissions vehicles and charging equipment are planned to be in operation by 2025, with a total estimated project cost of $5.1 million. It will help minimize vehicle idling, emissions, and environmental impacts on West Oakland residents, port leaders said.

“With this grant under the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities program made possible by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Port of Oakland will improve the quality of life for workers and families impacted by pollution from idling trucks while building a clean-energy economy that combats climate change and makes our communities more resilient,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in a release.
 

 

 

Trucking Regulation/Government Ports Green (Carbon Mapping, etc.) Green Logistics
KEYWORDS Port of Oakland

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Honda plans $11 billion EV manufacturing plant in Ontario

    Annual flower shipment rush pushes perishable logistics networks to new limits

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing