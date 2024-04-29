Port of Oakland lands $4 million grant for zero-emissions vehicles

The Port of Oakland has gained a $4 million federal grant to advance the introduction of zero-emissions equipment in a move to improve overall air quality at the Oakland Seaport and in neighboring communities.

Provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the money will allow the Port and its tenant, Eagle Rock Aggregates, to deploy five, Class 8 heavy duty electric trucks, an electric street sweeper, an electric pick-up truck, and associated electric vehicle chargers.

The zero-emissions vehicles and charging equipment are planned to be in operation by 2025, with a total estimated project cost of $5.1 million. It will help minimize vehicle idling, emissions, and environmental impacts on West Oakland residents, port leaders said.

“With this grant under the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities program made possible by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Port of Oakland will improve the quality of life for workers and families impacted by pollution from idling trucks while building a clean-energy economy that combats climate change and makes our communities more resilient,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said in a release.

