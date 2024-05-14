Consumer spending drives 8.8% rise in intermodal volumes for Q1

Total intermodal freight volumes rose 8.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, according to the most recent figures from the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA).

The increase included an 18% rise in international containers, 3.4% rise in domestic containers, and 24.8% drop in trailers.

“International volume growth was the driver for continuing intermodal industry gains in the first quarter,” Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA, said in a release. “Consumer spending provided a basis for definitive import increases.”

All but one of the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were up. The South Central-Southwest climbed 25.9%, followed by the Southeast-Southwest at 19.1%. The Midwest-Southwest rallied 15.4%; the Northeast-Midwest, 10.8%, and the Intra-Southeast,10.2%. The Trans-Canada came in at 2.7%, while the Midwest-Northwest declined 3.1%.



