Consumer spending drives 8.8% rise in intermodal volumes for Q1

Shoppers drive demand for goods as international container imports expand.

IANA 2024Q1Volume Chart.png
May 14, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Total intermodal freight volumes rose 8.8% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, according to the most recent figures from the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA).

The increase included an 18% rise in international containers, 3.4% rise in domestic containers, and 24.8% drop in trailers. 

“International volume growth was the driver for continuing intermodal industry gains in the first quarter,” Joni Casey, president and CEO of IANA, said in a release. “Consumer spending provided a basis for definitive import increases.”

All but one of the seven highest-density trade corridors, which collectively handled more than 60% of total volume, were up. The South Central-Southwest climbed 25.9%, followed by the Southeast-Southwest at 19.1%. The Midwest-Southwest rallied 15.4%; the Northeast-Midwest, 10.8%, and the Intra-Southeast,10.2%. The Trans-Canada came in at 2.7%, while the Midwest-Northwest declined 3.1%.

 

 

 


 

 

