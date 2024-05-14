Isuzu invests $30 million in California self-driving truck maker Gatik

The Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd. has invested $30 million in Gatik AI Inc., the California manufacturer of self-driving trucks, with the shared goal of launching an autonomous commercial vehicle business in 2027, the companies said today.

The partners did not disclose whether Isuzu will now own an ownership stake of Gatik. But they said the new funding will help enhance the development of its Level 4 autonomous driving business in North America.

More specifically, the agreement is focused on the development of “middle mile” autonomous driving, which Gatik defines as medium-distance and intermediate logistics that connect individual distribution centers and stores. The investment will also include the design and development of a new chassis (called a redundant chassis) that is designed to ensure safety when equipped with an autonomous driving system.

Gatik calls itself the only company that provides autonomous middle mile logistics services in North America, using Class 3-7 autonomous driving trucks to deliver goods, with a focus on business to business (B2B) logistics for large companies. In 2021 the company completed fully driverless commercial middle mile deliveries, and says its Class 3-7 autonomous driving trucks are currently commercially deployed in Arkansas, Texas, and Ontario.

Taken together, those capabilities will help address pressing issues facing the industry, such as the worsening driver shortage and rapidly increasing delivery needs in North America, Isuzu said.