BlueGrace acquires Evos Smart Tools

Third party logistics (3PL) provider BlueGrace Logistics has acquired Evos Smart Tools, a SaaS optimization platform that helps shippers maximize resources and reduce costs through supply chain algorithms and real-time data analytics.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to BlueGrace, Bend, Oregon-based Evos Smart Tools offers advanced order optimization algorithms based on customized business rules, configurable variables, and API connections to create load plans that align with unique customer requirements. It can be used as a standalone application, or integrated into proprietary, third-party rating engines and TMS platforms for dynamic route planning, shipment consolidation, and network optimization.

As a company, Evos SmartTools was created by the merger of MP System Services Inc. and Flow Logistics, LLC in July 2011, the firm’s website says. It provides web-based transportation software tools and expertise to shippers, transportation service providers, consulting firms, and other software firms that provide or utilize the services of the industrial transportation industry.

Tampa, Florida-based BlueGrace said it plans to enhance their existing BlueShip platform by integrating Evos for real-time optimization and will continue to sell the SaaS platform as a standalone product.