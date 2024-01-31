Logistics Gives Back: February 2024

For the entire month of September, employees at dedicated contract carriage and freight management services provider Transervice Logistics Inc. collected books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines for The Book Fairies, the largest book donation organization in the New York Tri-State area. This was the fifth consecutive year Transervice has partnered with the organization, contributing over 2,000 print and video assets to provide opportunities for children in under-resourced communities to learn, grow, and thrive.
The Trucking Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, donated $20,000 to the South Dallas Driving Academy, a nonprofit that provides free driver education courses to low-income teens and young adults.
Office equipment supplier Toshiba America Business Solutions has raised $76,000 for the Sam Tronnes Memorial Foundation, a charity based in Mitchell, South Dakota. The nonprofit plans to use the funds to build an ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act)-accessible restroom at Mitchell’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2750, making it easier for wounded or aging veterans to attend events at the facility.
South Carolina Ports has awarded $253,000 to 116 South Carolina nonprofits and community organizations as part of its Community Giving program for fiscal year 2024. This marks the highest number of grants SC Ports has awarded in a single year since the program began in 2013.
Material handling solutions company Carolina Handling donated the proceeds from its recent forklift auction to “Folds of Honor Palmetto State Chapter” and “Upstate Warrior Solution,” with both organizations receiving $5,000 each. Folds of Honor provides scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members and first responders, while Upstate Warrior Solution offers wrap-around care for veterans, including housing, employment, mental health services, and peer support.