Logistics gives back: January 2024

Stored energy solutions manufacturer EnerSys honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special battery donation to forklift dealer ProLift Toyota Material Handling for its rental-truck fundraising campaign. The company donated an Ironclad Deserthog battery, which will power a pink Toyota FBE20U three-wheel electric forklift rental vehicle. All of the proceeds from the rental truck will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and its ongoing efforts to assist breast cancer patients and fund research for a cure.

Swisslog Healthcare, a supplier of medication management and transport automation solutions, recently donated over $8,500 in supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment, a Broomfield, Colorado-based nonprofit that provides essential services and supplies to families in need. The donated PPE will be used to help protect local parents and children from the virus that causes Covid-19 and help the community prepare for flu season.

Dermody Properties, a private equity investment management company specializing in logistics real estate, has donated $100,000 to 10 community organizations in key markets Dermody works in. As part of its 2023 “Thanksgiving Capstone Award” program, the company handed out awards ranging from $3,750 to $25,000 to area food banks and pantries. Recipients included the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and the North Texas Food Bank.

For the entire month of September, employees at dedicated contract carriage and freight management services provider Transervice Logistics Inc. collected books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines for The Book Fairies, the largest book-donation organization in the New York Tri-State area. This was the fifth consecutive year Transervice has partnered with the organization, contributing over 2,000 print and video assets to provide opportunities for children in under-resourced communities to learn, grow, and thrive.

The Trucking Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Trucking Associations, donated $20,000 to the South Dallas Driving Academy, a nonprofit that provides free driver education courses to low-income teens and young adults.