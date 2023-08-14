Jon Warren Promoted to Engineering Support Manager

JONESBORO, Ark.—Hytrol Conveyor Company is pleased to announce that Jon Warren has been promoted to Engineering Support Manager. Warren has been with the company since 2012 and has held several roles including Power Assembly, Field Support and Systems Engineering. With his 11 years of industry experience, Warren will focus on improving processes and procedures for Hytrol’s engineering team.

Warren said, “I want to create a positive and motivated climate for the team. With the right foundation and support, we can make great product and enjoy the work we do.”

Chris Woodall, Hytrol’s Director of Core Product Engineering, said, “Jon is a great fit for this role. His positive attitude, technical know-how and rapport within the team will help band our group together and keep interdepartmental morale and communication high.”

Warren is a Northeast Arkansas local, growing up in Bono and attending Westside High School and Arkansas State University. He currently resides in Trumann with his wife and daughter. In his free time Warren is an avid marksman and bow hunter.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.