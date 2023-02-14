Vinit Pednekar promoted to Materials Manager at SLB Regional Distribution Service Center in Houston

(HOUSTON, TX—February 14, 2023)--Vinit Pednekar was recently promoted to Materials Manager at SLB’s Regional Distribution Service Center in Houston, Texas (US). In this role Mr. Pednekar will be responsible for the Distribution Center’s overall operations in support of Global Operations, including oversight for third party logistics (3PL) operations and performance management. He will also direct complex logistics mobilizations while maintaining high standards for quality, health, safety, and environment (QHSE).

Mr. Pednekar has developed special expertise in global supply chain logistics during his 15-year career spanning the Middle East, Asia, and the United States. Prior to this promotion, he was Supplier Manager for the company’s Well Construction Division, responsible for the North America Offshore and Caribbean region, where he managed logistics mobilizations and sourcing and negotiation strategy for critical third party suppliers, as well as the performance of centralized Hubs, from the Houston office.

Before relocating to Houston, Mr. Pednekar served as Global Logistics Planning Manager. In that capacity he played a significant role in building an infrastructure to facilitate logistics planning, standardize service-level agreements, and optimize data analytics.

Mr. Pednekar received a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Mumbai University and an M.B.A. in International Business with a specialization in Supply Chain from the Institute of International Business in Pune, India. He is a Fellow member of the Charter Institute of Logistics & Transport.

