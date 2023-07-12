Louie Asher Honored as Hytrol's 2023 Loberg Award Recipient

JONESBORO, Ark.—Louie Asher has been selected as the 2023 Loberg Award honoree. The award was presented to Asher during the annual Loberg Day celebration at Hytrol.

The Loberg Award is the highest distinction a Hytrol employee can receive. Each year in July, the company celebrates Loberg Day in memory of Hytrol’s founder, the late Tom Loberg. The award is given to a current employee who embodies Hytrol’s core values of faith, family, empathy, commitment, gratitude, and community. This individual is seen to set an example and serve as an inspiration to his or her coworkers.

Asher has been at Hytrol for 36 years, and currently works second shift in orange assembly. When given the award, Asher’s heartfelt response was, “Thank you. Thank you to all of you who voted for me for this.”

Hytrol President David Peacock said, “I had the privilege of working with Louie when I first started and was going through my apprenticeship. About halfway through the night, I was looking for the medical clinic and thinking there was no way I’d be able to keep up with this guy for a full shift. His work ethic, positive attitude, and tenacity are truly inspiring to me and the rest of the Hytrol family.”

Asher is the seventh winner of the Loberg Award. Other finalists for this year’s award include David Joe Deaton and Ken Ware.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.