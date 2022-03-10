Hytrol Wins Arkansas Business of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. was honored as Arkansas Business of the Year. The 34th annual award presentation took place on March 9th.

The Arkansas Business of the Year awards were created by Arkansas Business magazine to honor outstanding businesses, organizations, and executives from across the state. The awards program recognizes the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of top companies and individuals who make up the Arkansas business community.

“It was an honor to have been chosen as a finalist for this. To be selected as the recipient was an unbelievable moment that has been made possible by the more than 1600 employees we have at Hytrol. It was rewarding to see their hard work and commitment to the legacy entrusted to us by Tom Loberg recognized. There are tons of wonderful businesses in Arkansas, and I’m proud of our people for coming out on top,” said Hytrol President David Peacock.

Companies were placed into five categories based on employee numbers. Hytrol was in the Large Employer Category for having over 500 employees. Other nominees included Big River Steel and Rock Dental Brands.

“We are proud to be an Arkansas-based company for over 60 years. The people of Arkansas have made us the company we are today, and we will continue to grow together,” said Peacock.

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.

