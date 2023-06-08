New online course covers ABCs of drayage

Though their contributions tend to be undervalued, the nation’s drayage drivers play an oversized role in smooth-running port operations. Without these drivers, who transport marine containers to and from ports to intermodal yards, warehouses, and other locations, port activity would grind to a halt. But like truck drivers of all stripes, they’re in chronically short supply.

In an effort to raise awareness of the profession, the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and training company FreighTrax have launched an online course on the ins and outs of drayage driving. Designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel at this demanding job, the new “PortTrax” curriculum is geared for both industry professionals seeking to hone their skills and learners pursuing continued career development in the trucking industry, according to the course’s developers.

Offered as a self-paced class, PortTrax examines the importance of the drayage industry to the national supply chain, and covers safety and operational procedures involved in drayage transportation at seaports. Topics covered in the $199 course include safety during port operations, the port check-in process, coupling and uncoupling, navigating the port, and loading/unloading procedures. Students who successfully complete the course earn a PortTrax certification.

This is not the education partners’ first rodeo. UCO and FreighTrax previously collaborated on another transportation course called “SandTrax,” which was designed to train oilfield frac sand haulers on industry best practices, while giving wellsite operators confidence that drivers are up to date on industry safety guidelines. Now they hope to repeat that success with the drayage course and, ultimately, help keep U.S. ports running smoothly.