Denim and ZUUM Streamline Supply Chain Operations with New Integration

Denim, the preferred freight payment system for freight brokers, is excited to announce its partnership and integration with ZUUM, a comprehensive transportation management system (TMS), software, and mobile app that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of logistics companies.

By integrating ZUUM's solution with Denim's payments platform, logistics companies can now seamlessly process payments and obtain financing directly from the TMS dashboard without redundant data entry.

“ZUUM partners with the best-in-class efficiency enablers, and Denim is just that. As we forge into the market, bringing value, we are proud to have Denim next to us as an integrated partner. Collaboration is the only way to fix fragmentation. They have a great product, and we are ready to showcase it in our "ZUUM App Store.” Said Mustafa Azizi, CEO and Founder of ZUUM App.

“Connecting the dots in a fragmented supply chain is a tremendous challenge. Our integration with Denim represents an exciting step forward in breaking down those barriers and driving our shared commitment to seamless, efficient logistics. With Denim’s robust payment platform embedded into ZUUM's TMS, we are enabling our users to maximize operational efficiency, mitigate errors, and elevate the overall logistics experience. It’s about blending the strengths of two innovative solutions to create something greater, something transformative for the industry," said Matt Tabatabai, COO and Co-Founder of ZUUM App.

The integration connects the entire lifecycle of shipments, from quoting and dispatching to payment and invoicing. With a simple click, job details from ZUUM are effortlessly transmitted to Denim, eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry.

"In today's market, efficiency is no longer a choice but a necessity for logistics companies. Every moment spent on manual data entry represents lost opportunities for revenue generation," said Shawn Vo, CTO and COO of Denim. "We are thrilled to partner with ZUUM to provide our clients with an integration that saves time, reduces errors, and strengthens relationships within the supply chain."

ZUUM and Denim share a common mission to streamline the supply chain, emphasizing collaboration and strategic partnerships. The integration brings several benefits to clients, including:

- Required documents, including billing information, rate confirmations, and supporting documents, are automatically transmitted to Denim via API.

- Manual data entry is eliminated, minimizing errors and enhancing efficiency in the billing cycle.

- Automated payments and invoicing improves customer experience for brokers, shippers, and carriers.

About Denim:

Denim is the preferred freight payment system for growing freight brokers. Denim partners with SmartBrokers nationwide and processes more than $1 million in payments a day. Freight brokers, shippers, and carriers rely on Denim to provide transparency and trust around all freight transactions. Denim offers flexible financing solutions purpose-built for freight brokers with no hidden fees or strict contract terms. The platform seamlessly integrates with existing freight technology stacks and uses smart automation to eliminate redundant manual tasks. Denim’s support services are an extension of your brokerage and allow you to focus on building customer relationships. Learn more at Denim.com.

About ZUUM:

ZUUM is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, a carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers who are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while simultaneously automating their transportation networks. The company’s vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry through collaboration and partnerships.