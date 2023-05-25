Loblaw Companies Limited Places Deposit to Purchase Five Kenworth T680 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

BRAMPTON, ON, May 25, 2023 – Kenworth today announced Loblaw Companies Limited intends to purchase five recently introduced Class 8 zero emissions T680 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), powered by Toyota fuel cell technology. Kenworth first announced the 2025 serial production of the T680 FCEV at ACT Expo on May 2nd, during the keynote address delivered by John Rich, PACCAR Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.



Reducing carbon emissions is an important action Loblaw Companies Limited is taking as it works to fight climate change, according to Wayne Scott, Loblaw’s senior director of transportation maintenance. Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. The company currently operates two battery-electric trucks and plans to decarbonize its entire fleet of more than 160 company-owned day cab trucks by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 for its enterprise operating footprint (including franchise and associate-owned operations). By the end of 2022, Loblaw Companies Limited reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 8 percent compared to its 2020 baseline.



“We’re committed to finding solutions that allow us to operate sustainably and protect the natural resources and beauty of Canada,” said Scott. “With a longer driving range compared to battery-electric vehicles, we see hydrogen-powered trucks as an excellent way to reduce emissions for our trucks that travel longer distances. We’re excited to be one of the first companies in North America to place an order for these trucks and be an early adopter of fuel cell technology.”



“Loblaw Companies Limited is one of the largest companies in Canada and a leader in finding solutions that reduce the environmental impact of their operations to make a positive difference in the communities it serves,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “We’re thrilled about the company’s decision to place a deposit to purchase five T680 FCEVs. We look forward to assisting Loblaw’s mission to operate more sustainably.”



Kenworth and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) collaborated closely on development of the T680 FCEV. Kenworth integrated Toyota’s latest advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology into its flagship T680 on-highway truck. The T680 FCEV has a range of up to 450 miles, depending upon driving conditions. The truck is equipped with Toyota’s 310kW Dual Motor Assembly, capable of providing 415 horsepower continuously at a maximum payload of 82,000 lbs (GCWR), and the Toyota Gen 2 Dual Fuel Cell Module.



In addition to the T680 FCEV, the current comprehensive Kenworth Driving To Zero Emissions™ program features the Class 8 T680E and medium duty Kenworth K270E and K370E battery-electric vehicles, which also are available for order. To learn more about how Kenworth is Driving To Zero Emissions, visit the program’s website (www.kenworth.com/innovation/zero-emissions).



Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, is the manufacturer of The World’s Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Throughout 2023, Kenworth is celebrating its historic 100th anniversary. To learn more about the 100th anniversary celebration visit www.Kenworth100.com. Kenworth is “Driving the Next 100 Years.” Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

